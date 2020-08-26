ACTION DAYS: Excessive heat warning in effect through Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Action Days until Thursday, Aug. 27.
High pressure will strengthen, bringing record-breaking temperatures and highs ranging from 107 to 109 degrees.
An excessive heat warning is in effect through Thursday as well.
WEDNESDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mainly sunny with a high of 107. High pollution advisory with a 10% chance for showers and storms.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Excessive heat warning expires at 8 p.m. Hazy with a high of 107. 20% chance for showers and storms.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105. 10% chance for showers and storms.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103. 30% chance for showers and storms.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 100. 30% chance for showers and storms.
MONDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance for showers and storms.
