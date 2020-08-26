ACTION DAYS: Excessive heat warning in effect through Thursday

ACTION DAYS: Excessive heat warning in effect through Thursday
An excessive heat warning is in effect until Thursday night. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 23, 2020 at 5:32 PM MST - Updated August 26 at 5:35 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Action Days until Thursday, Aug. 27.

High pressure will strengthen, bringing record-breaking temperatures and highs ranging from 107 to 109 degrees.

An excessive heat warning is in effect through Thursday as well.

WEDNESDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mainly sunny with a high of 107. High pollution advisory with a 10% chance for showers and storms.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Excessive heat warning expires at 8 p.m. Hazy with a high of 107. 20% chance for showers and storms.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105. 10% chance for showers and storms.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103. 30% chance for showers and storms.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 100. 30% chance for showers and storms.

MONDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance for showers and storms.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.