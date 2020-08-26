Air Force releases statement on aircraft phasing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The final Environmental Impact Statement by the Air Force on the possibility of the F-35 mission coming to Davis Monthan Air Force Base has been released.
No real surprises but it takes DM out of the F-35 mission sweepstakes for the time being.
According to the report: Implementation of the F-35 would result in significant noise impacts at Davis Monthan. The Air Force considered a number of different measures to mitigate noise impacts but none of those measures were determined to be operationally feasible.
The F-35 is a loud aircraft creating up to 109 decibels. Anything about 85 decibels causes hearing loss.
The A-10, which has been the mainstay at the base for the past 40 years, is being phased out. With that mission gone, the question is what happens to Davis Monthan.
It’s not likely to be closed or phased out. It has too many redeeming qualities like days of flying time, proximity to the Goldwater Gunnery Range and support from the community, especially the DM 50, which was created 25 years ago to save the base.
Because of community support, the base will probably find another mission but the question is, can it support the estimated $2.7 billion it pumps into the Tucson economy.
“It’s reduced missions, it’s reduced personnel,” said Linda Morales, a member of the DM 50 board. “So it’s not necessarily closure that keeps us up at night but its how we keep those future missions full and productive and supporting our economy.”
The DM 50 has been working with the Air Force for decades, in part, so the defense branch knows the community is supportive of the base.
“We have all the fittings, we have all the pieces that come together whether it’s future missions, the F-35 of some other mission that comes in the future,” Morales said. “I think we’re very well positioned.”
Since the F-35 is likely to become the future combat aircraft for the Air Force, it’s likely to be around for a long time to come and may likely find it’s way to Tucson in the future.
While the Air Force said Fort Worth, Texas is it’s “preferred” location, Tucson is a “reasonable alternative.”
“The Air Force sees it as one of the main aircraft of the future,” Morales said. “I think it’s very likely that we will get a basing of F-35′s and some time in the future.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.