Arizona Poison Centers warn about inappropriate medications for COVID-19 treatment such as oleandrin

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center at the University of Arizona and Banner Health’s Poison and Drug Information Center in Phoenix are warning residents statewide against using inappropriate medications and botanical products, like oleandrin, to prevent or treat COVID-19.
The issue arose after news outlets reported that individuals close to the White House were promoting investigations of oleandrin as a dietary supplement with properties that could be a potential therapy for COVID-19.
Oleandrin comes from the plant Nerium oleander and is known to be extremely toxic, causing an irregular heart rhythm that could lead to death. As reported by Medpage Today, no current scientific evidence, or peer-reviewed research indicates oleandrin works in humans as a preventative measure for COVID-19. More importantly, recent hypothetical articles do not address the toxicity known to occur in humans.
“This isn’t a mystery. We know people die from ingesting this because it has been reported for decades now,” said Steven Dudley, PharmD, DABAT, a clinical toxicologist and director of the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center. “I understand people are desperate for a return to normalcy, but these claims of a foolproof cure are just not true. Why risk your life to prove something we already know when there are safe, proven measures you can take to protect yourself?”
Daniel Brooks, MD, medical director at the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center, added, “It is most important that folks do not rely on the internet or news alone for medical advice. Please contact your primary care provider or call the poison center any time for assistance.”
Most patients who become infected with COVID-19 only require symptomatic care and self-isolation to prevent infecting others, Drs. Brooks and Dudley noted. Proper hand hygiene, social distancing and wearing a mask have been proven to lower the chance of infection due to COVID-19.
The poison and drug information centers provide free and confidential poison and drug information to the public and health care professionals. The hotlines operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call toll free 1 (800) 222-1222 from any location to reach the poison center nearest you with questions regarding this or any other poison, drug or chemical exposure issue.
