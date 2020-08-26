Authorities searching for 2 siblings kidnapped in Tucson, 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released age-enhanced photos of two siblings who were kidnapped by their own parents in 2018, and allegedly fled to Mexico.
In 2018, Luis Ramirez, now 7, and Kahmila Ramirez, now 2, were reportedly abducted by their father and mother, Luis Ramirez and Andrea Ramirez, during a supervised meeting with an Arizona Department of Child Safety worker, after their kids were taken away due to sex-crime charges involving a minor.
Authorities said Luis Ramirez threatened the CPS worker with a taser and tied her to a tree. The couple then took the children and fled the area. Their car was found in Nogales, AZ.
Luis and Andrea Ramirez were charged in 2019 with 20 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, two counts of Molestation and one-count-each of Indecent Exposure, Child Abuse and Luring a Minor. They never showed up to their court date.
Reports say the couple sexually exploited a victim less than 15 years of age, for which their children were first taken away. The sex crimes did not involve their own children.
Felony warrants are on file for both Luis and Andrea Ramirez, but authorities are still searching for any information regarding their two children.
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is urged to call 88-CRIME.
