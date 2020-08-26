Autopsy shows man died of natural causes in Cochise County Jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After more than a month following his death, findings from an autopsy by the Cochise County Medical examiner show Eric Preman — the man who died at the Cochise County Jail in July — died from natural causes.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office released its report on Preman’s death Tuesday, Aug. 26 on its Facebook page, which included results from the county medical examiner’s office.
The report found that the 58-year-old died in his quarantine holding cell on July 6 from gastrointestinal problems. He was originally booked into the jail for false information to a police officer, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing on June 25.
He was kept in a solitary holding cell for a two-week quarantine period, the post stated, and checked regularly by corrections officers. During a cell check, staff noticed Preman was sitting on the toilet; they came back later and found him unresponsive in the same position.
Preman was taken to the Copper Queen Hospital where he later died, according to the sheriff’s office.
