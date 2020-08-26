Downtown Tucson Partnership, Pima County fund outdoor cafes during pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Local businesses can now apply for grants up to $5,000 thanks to a partnership between the county and the Downtown Tucson Partnership.
The Outdoor Cafe Grant Program is geared to help local businesses expand or enhance outdoor seating areas by off-setting costs associated with high-quality barriers, furnishing and amenities.
So far, the Downtown Tucson Partnership received 19 grant applications totaling more than $99,000, according to the DTP website.
The grants go toward restaurants like Urban Fresh, Raptor Canyon Cafe and Cafe 54, which have all partnered together to build the Pennington Street Outdoor Food Court, located between Pennington Street and Scott Avenue. Together, the three eateries used the $15,000 they received from the program to create the communal space.
