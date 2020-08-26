FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and hazy with better storm chances by this weekend.

By Jaclyn Selesky | August 26, 2020 at 2:16 PM MST - Updated August 26 at 2:16 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Expect near-record heat to continue through tomorrow with an excessive heat warning in place through 8pm. An increase in thunderstorms as we look toward the weekend with a decrease in our temperatures.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 80s.

TOMORROW: Excessive heat warning expires at 8PM. Hazy with a high of 106F. 10% chance for showers and storms.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105F. 10% chance for showers and storms.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103F. 30% chance for showers and storms.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a highs in the upper-90s. 30% chance for showers and storms.

MONDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance for showers and storms.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s. 30% chance for showers and storms.

