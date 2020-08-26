FIRST ALERT FORECAST: smoke and heat continue through the week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will strengthen slowing our thunderstorm development this week. Record breaking temperatures possible today with highs around 107F. Storm chances look to go up by the weekend which should cool our temps down closer to average!
WEDNESDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mainly sunny with a high of 107F. High pollution advisory with a 10% chance for showers and storms.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Excessive heat warning expires at 8PM. Hazy with a high of 107F. 20% chance for showers and storms.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105F. 10% chance for showers and storms.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103F. 30% chance for showers and storms.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F. 30% chance for showers and storms.
MONDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance for showers and storms.
