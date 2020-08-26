Galveston bracing for Hurricane Laura, Texas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hurricane Laura is expected to cause catastrophic damage and “unsurvivable storm surge” to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening to a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said.
Laura, located 200 miles south-southeast of Port Arthur, TX., is expected to pack winds of up to 145 mph before making landfall on Wednesday night.
Approximately 620,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders in Louisiana and Texas.
The catastrophic storm surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the coastline and could raise water levels as high as 20 feet in parts of Cameron Parish, Louisiana, the NHC said.
“To think that there would be a wall of water over two stories high coming on shore is very difficult for most to conceive, but that is what is going to happen,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Schott at a news conference.
Most of Louisiana’s Cameron Parish would be underwater at some point, he added.
"The word 'unsurvivable' is not one that we like to use, and it's one that I've never used before," Schott said of the storm surge.
Temporary housing has been hastily established outside the storm surge zone for evacuated residents, and emergency teams have been strategically positioned, according to state and federal emergency management agencies.
More than 420,000 Texas residents and another 200,000 people in neighboring Louisiana are under mandatory evacuation orders.
Crude oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been paralyzed as companies batten down operations. Output cuts are nearing 90%, a level not seen since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
