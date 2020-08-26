Historic Courthouse Dome to shine purple and gold for 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment granting women the constitutional right to vote, Pima County will join with local communities in the Forward into the Light campaign across the country in a celebration of this milestone of American democracy.
At sunset (about 6:55 p.m.) on Wednesday, Aug. 26, the Pima County Historic Courthouse will light up in purple and gold – the official colors of the suffrage movement – along with buildings and other landmarks nationwide.
The 19th Amendment states: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”
On November 2, 1920, just months after the passage of the 19th amendment, more than 8 million women across the country voted in elections for the first time. In the 2016 national election, more than 73 million women cast a ballot.
Pima County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Sharon Bronson, who spearheaded the commemorative lighting effort for Pima County, said, “I hope that through our participation in the anniversary of the 19th amendment, we remind women that we cannot take our sacred right to vote for granted.”
Supervisor Betty Villegas, noted, “Passage of the 19th Amendment was a milestone and trailblazing effort that became stronger over the years to include women of color.”
