Hurricane Laura leaving behind a path of devastation, Haiti

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hurricane Laura has wreaked havoc in the impoverished Caribbean country of Haiti, piling debris onto residential streets and damaging homes.
Torrents of water carrying rocks down from the mountains barreled through a marketplace in a ravine of Port-au-Prince before dawn on Sunday, Aug. 23, including the warehouses where many vendors were sleeping.
After the rains subsided, vendors scoured the mud for merchandise like vegetables and eggs.
At least 21 people were killed in total, mainly from flash flooding that turned the capital's roads into raging rivers, and 198 families were left homeless, according to the Haitian Civil Protection Office.
Five people were still missing on Tuesday, including a woman whose baby was already found dead after their car got stuck in flooding.
Locals fear Laura is just a small preview of what is to come, with the hurricane season typically peaking in September.
