LA Fitness announces it will reopen gyms in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After weeks of COVID-19 closures, LA Fitness will reopen its doors across Arizona starting Thursday, Aug. 27.
The announcement came on the company’s Twitter page and as the state begins the reopening process for some gyms, bars other businesses that follow certain criteria.
The gym did not specify how many gyms would be reopening or if there would be special hours for customers.
LA Fitness announced it will begin reopening gyms in New Jersey starting next week.
