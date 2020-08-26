Maricopa County launches home detention for low-level DUI offenders

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Maricopa County’s justice system announced the launch of a home detention program for low-level DUI offenders.
Under the program, someone who was convicted of a misdemeanor DUI will serve part of his or her sentence in custody, then at home.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and the county justice courts developed the program, which was authorized by the Board of Supervisors.
“This was a top priority for me,” Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel said.
“This will allow people to have very little disruption to [their] work, school, family and all the rest of it.”
Adel said the move would cost taxpayers less because of reduced court and jail time.
“A lot of the cost is borne by the defendant themselves,” she said.
They can pay for devices that monitor location and alcohol consumption, she said.
“We’re trying to reduce recidivism with this program,” Adel said.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.