Monsoon puts charge in the air for tarantulas seeking mates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s common for lightning to fill the sky this time of year, but those aren’t the only sparks flying during Arizona’s monsoon.
You could say love is also in the air for tarantulas, which are most active when it’s moist outside, according to a report in AZ Family.
According to a representative of the Phoenix Herpetological Society, tarantulas, which can have hundreds of eggs, take advantage of the humidity because it is good for their eggs.
So, be on the lookout during your evening walks. Tarantulas are nocturnal, so if you happen to see one, just give it some space.
Most tarantulas have weak venom, but you don’t need to fear them. The experts at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum say tarantulas feed on insects like grasshoppers, beetles, other small spiders and arthropods, and sometimes small lizards - but not humans.
Read the entire AZ Family report HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.