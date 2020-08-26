Pima County’s free drive-thru water safety event will feature giveaway of 500 life jackets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation is partnering with several community groups on a drive-thru water safety event where 500 life jackets will be given away, courtesy of Tucson Medical Center.
The event will be held on Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Manzanita Pool parking lot, 5110 S. San Joaquin Ave.
NRPR normally sponsors a free Water Safety Expo each year at Manzanita Pool, but the event was cancelled due to the pandemic. Life jackets will be given away as long as supplies last. Be sure to know your child’s weight for proper fitting.
The event is part of Drowning Impact Awareness Month and is co-sponsored by the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona, Drexel Heights Fire District and TMC.
Jessica Mitchell with TMC’s Safe Kids Pima County Program, will join NRPR’s Jodi Layton to hand out life jackets in the pool’s parking lot. Families may drive through or walk up to receive life jackets as well as a water safety resources goody bag. Members of the Drexel Heights Fire District will be onsite with their fire engine to wave at kids as they go by.
NRPR staff members said they were eager to get the life jackets in the hands of parents and kids since they were unable to hand them out at swim lessons that were canceled due to the pandemic.
“We’re incredibly grateful to TMC for providing these life jackets and we wanted to get them out to members of the community,” Jodi Layton, NRPR program coordinator, said. “Even though our public pools are closed, we realize many youngsters may still be swimming at private pools. As always, their safety is paramount.”
