Road closures planned for Aug. 31, I-10 and Houghton interchange

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two ramps at Interstate 10 and Houghton Road in Tucson are scheduled to close Monday, Aug. 31, as part of the interchange reconstruction project.
The entrance ramp from Houghton Road to eastbound I-10 and the exit ramp from westbound I-10 to Houghton Road will close until just prior to Thanksgiving.
During the closure, traffic will be detoured to the Wentworth Road/Colossal Cave interchange and Mary Ann Cleveland Way. The I-10/Rita Road interchange will also serve as an alternate route after bridge repairs are completed.
The ramp closures will allow crews to reconstruct the ramps in one phase.
The Houghton Road bridge over I-10, the entrance ramp from Houghton road to westbound I-10, and the exit ramp from eastbound I-10 Houghton Road will remain open.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
Key elements of the project
- Construct a new, wider Houghton Road bridge over I-10 just west of the existing bridge
- Widen Houghton Road to three lanes in each direction through the new interchange
- Reconfigure the interchange as a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI)
- Realign Rocket Road on the north side of the interchange
- Improve accessibility for bicycles and pedestrians
Traffic Restrictions
Work will be staged to keep the existing Houghton Road bridge and ramps open to the greatest extent possible.
- Overnight lane reductions and traffic shifts on I-10
- Occasional overnight closures of Houghton Road
- Closure of both I-10 ramps on the east side of Houghton Road (ramps from Houghton Road to eastbound I-10 and from westbound I-10 to Houghton Road) from late August to late November 2020
- Lane shifts throughout the work zone
Business access will be maintained throughout the project.
For more information about the project, go to azdot.gov/i10Houghton.
