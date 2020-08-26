Sahuarita man arrested for burglary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - During the evening of Aug. 25, 2020, Sahuarita Police Department officers responded to the 14000 block of Camino Tierra Del Rio to a report of a male attempting to gain entry into a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home.
Images of the male were captured by a security camera.
Later, in the early morning hours of Aug. 26, SPD received a call regarding a male subject gaining entry into a residence and taking items.
The subject matched the same description of the male in the first report. Officers responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspect.
Due to quality investigative work and assistance from the public, officers were able to identify 21-year-old David Verdugo as a suspect in the above incidents.
A search warrant was served at his residence this afternoon.
Verdugo was arrested and booked into Pima County Jail on two counts of Burglary, two counts of Criminal Trespass and drug charges.
Verdugo’s mugshot has not bee released.
SPD reminds its residents that simply locking your vehicle and home windows, doors and gates is often the greatest act of deterrence from such acts.
