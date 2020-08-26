Sierra Vista police remind drivers to heed speed limit near sports fields

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department recently arrested two drivers for traveling more than 20 mph over the speed limit near City ball fields and reminds all motorists to drive slow in areas where children may be present.
“With many children getting a chance to resume sports like baseball and soccer, it’s extremely dangerous to speed through areas where kids are at play,” SVPD Public Information Officer Cpl. Scott Borgstadt says. “Children are excited to be out playing with their friends again and may cross into the roadway suddenly. Parents should remind children to always check both ways, but sometimes kids forget.”
The speed limit along East Tacoma Street and Las Brisas Way near the Stone and Domingo Paiz sports complexes is 15 mph because children are often present. Last weekend, SVPD officers arrested two drivers for criminal speeding in this area. One driver was traveling 27 mph over the limit, while the other was driving 22 mph over the limit.
SVPD officers will continue patrolling these areas and will take appropriate action when they observe a violation. The SVPD asks to please help keep children in our community safe by obeying the posted speed limit.
