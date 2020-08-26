Superstition Fire closes Lost Dutchman State Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lost Dutchman State Park is temporarily closed because of fire concerns, officials announced Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The Superstition Fire, burning near the mountain range bearing the same name, has burned 2,664 acres since it started Thursday, Aug. 20. The lightening-sparked fire is burning just north of Gold Canyon in the Superstition Wildnerness.
Right now, there are no threats to communities or homes. Both air and ground crews are working to put out the blaze with no containment.
