Superstition Fire, east of Mesa, grows to 4,430 acres

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As of Aug. 26, the Superstition Fire that ignited on Aug. 20 by lightning, has burned 4,430 acres of land and is at zero-percent containment.
Reports say the fire spread down-slope into northwest flatter terrains due to outflow of winds from passing thunderstorms. Fire fighters now have better anchor points to engage the fire directly.
Fire fighters are also working closely with air attack to better identify access routes and areas to begin building containment lines.
A Type 1 Incident Management Team has been ordered, and will in-brief with firefighters who are working the fire today.
There are currently 9 engines, 2 hotshot crews, 1 ambulance, 2 water tenders, 1 dozer and 1 air-attack unit on scene of the fire. Additional resources, have been ordered.
Firefighters will work to keep the fire away from structures, Highway 88 and Lost Dutchman State Park.
Firing operations are currently underway to remove available fuel in front of the fire. Scouting missions are also underway to identify roads, trails and natural barriers that can be used for containment.
There is a Public Safety Closure in effect today.
At this time, there are no evacuations in effect.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.