Tucson police investigating officer-involved shooting on city’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in a southside neighborhood, officials say.
Sgt. Pete Dugan, a spokesperson for the department, said officers are on the scene near South Valley Road and West Calle Rancho Rio. Details are limited, but officials said the suspect was wanted for armed robbery and, when police approached the suspect, they had a gun and an officer fired at them.
This is the second officer-involved shooting in the last four days. Two officers were involved in another shooting on Saturday, Aug. 22, when a suspect carrying two weapons fired at police during a chase at a mobile home complex.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
