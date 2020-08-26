UA researchers now know just how cold the Ice Age really was

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona scientists have a better grasp on climate change and what it means to the average global temperature.
A recent paper lead by Jessica Tierney, an associate professor in the UA Department of Geosciences, published in Nature found that the average temperature of the last ice age was about 6 degrees cooler than today.
Tierney and her team used maps to show how temperature variance looked around the world at the time, according to a news release from the university.
Researchers said knowing this information is important because it can use calculate climate sensitivity.
They were able to calculate the average temperature of the Ice Age by translating data collected from sea fossils that are thousands of years old, the release said.
