Wildfires affecting Tucson air quality

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you looked up at the sky at all today, you may have noticed all of the haze. Jesse Trujillo, a Tucson resident, was in the thick of it during his evening hike.
“That was one of the first times I’ve really ever seen it that hazy out here in Tucson,” said Trujillo.
“I would tell everybody that the warnings are there for a reason and they should be taken serious,” said Jeff Miller, the Head of Respiratory Therapy at Tucson Medical Center.
Miller says the pollution in the air is lots of dust particles and particles from the California wildfires, he says everyone should pay attention to the air quality.
”A normal healthy person with the levels of ozone and particulate matter were in right now which is moderate I don’t think there is any kind of extreme risk,” said Miller.
“Even though things are moderate today and tomorrow things can change.”
Miller says that when air quality gets a bit worse than we saw today, is when evidence points to an increase risk for catching a virus while outside for long periods of time— and that coupled with the pandemic is why wearing a mask is a double benefit.
”Wearing a mask is obviously beneficial to prevent COVID but also it can help at least a little bit with the particulate matter with the dust in the air to help filtrate so you can get the best of both worlds,” said Miller.
”It makes me feel a lot more at ease and more safe,” said Trujillo. “I can still be outside and go running or hiking.”
”If you see an air pollution warning be sure to read it and follow the directions,” said Miller.
