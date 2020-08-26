YMCA helps students with virtual homework

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A student in the KIDCO program at Erickson Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the closure of the campus for the next week and a half.
Students using the school for an on-campus learning space will move to remote learning.
KIDCO gives kids a place to study during school hours and provides after-school activities so their parents can go to work.
Having a place like this is a huge help for working parents as this pandemic continues.
There are several organizations offering similar programs. They know parents need a place to drop off kids and feel confident they’re OK and getting schoolwork done.
That’s why the YMCA of Southern Arizona has created YKids Choice.
In this program, students are supervised as they complete their virtual schoolwork and can participate in different themed activities each day with their group when their work is finished.
Staff have taken some extra steps, like adding in the dividers between work spaces.
These are to not only keep germs spreading, but to keep kids focused on their work.
They're also checking temperatures as students arrive in the morning and again midday.
And for parents who work really long hours, their kids can stay longer and participate in the Y’s Safety Around Water program to learn swimming and water safety skills.
But the Y isn’t the only option available to families.
All six Boys and Girls Club of Tucson clubhouses are offering a full-day program for families.
The Tucson Jewish Community Center also has options available.
