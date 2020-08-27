ACTION DAY: Rain chances ramp up on Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Sunday, Aug. 30.
Southern Arizona is going to see an increase in thunderstorm activity beginning this weekend and lasting through early next week as we tap into some moisture from Tropical Storm Hernan.
There is a 50% chance for showers and storms on Sunday.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105. 20% chance for showers and storms.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Few lingering storms are possible. Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. 40% chance for showers and storms.
SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY! Partly cloudy with a highs in the low 90s. 50% chance for showers and storms.
MONDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s. 20% chance for showers and storms.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s. 20% chance for showers and storms.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs around 100.
