American Red Cross response to Hurrican Laura

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The American Red Cross said on Aug. 27 that the threat from Hurricane Laura is far from over, as it brings life-threatening and devastating damage to the Gulf Coast.
The Red Cross has mobilized more than 800 trained disaster workers to support relief efforts on the ground or virtually.
“Our region [Arizona, New Mexico] has deployed nearly 40 volunteers to assist with the relief effort in the Gulf Coast area, both Texas and Louisiana,” said the Red Cross. “We will be deploying more volunteers once it is safe to do so in the Gulf Coast.”
As the hurricane made landfall on Wednesday night, thousands were provided a safe place to stay in partner shelters and hotels.
The Red Cross is now working in close collaboration with government officials and community partners in Texas and Louisiana to help with emergency sheltering, while providing cots, blankets and personal protective equipment for those in need.
Here are some of the relief efforts being executed by the Red Cross in response to the hurricane:
· In Arkansas, shelters are ready to open for people who may need help as the storm moves north. The Red Cross is working with officials there to coordinate any response that may be required.
· Red Cross disaster health services and mental health volunteers are helping evacuees with replacing medications, eyeglasses, and offering emotional support.
· Red Cross volunteers are also supporting evacuation centers, which are sites dedicated to directing evacuees to the best sheltering option for their individual needs.
· The Red Cross will also assist with damage assessment as soon as it is safe to do so.
The Red Cross reminds everyone that anyone can make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricane Laura. Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS, or text the word LAURA to 90999 to make a $10 donation
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.