Arizona begins a phased reopening of businesses statewide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Health Services outlined requirements for businesses to follow at the state begins reopening phases following COVID-19 closures and businesses that don’t adhere to the state’s reopening criteria could face penalties.
Businesses in counties that meet moderate levels of transmission are allowed to reopen, however, they must follow certain protocols to remain open like maintaining a 6-foot distance between customers, enacting a mask policy and checking employees for symptoms, according to a news release from ADHS.
Customers can file complaints against businesses that don’t follow statewide mandates to local authorities, county health departments, the state health department or the state liquor license department.
Right now, Pima County is in the moderate transmission stage, which means businesses that apply and adhere to reopening standards can do so.
To see a list of businesses open in each county, click here.
To see where each county stands in terms of transmission rate, click here.
To submit a complaint against a business, click here or call the non-compliance hotline at 1-(844)-410-2157.
