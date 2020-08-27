Arizona commission launches employment campaign for deaf and hard-of-hearing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “Let’s Get to Work” initiative is being launched this week by the Arizona Commission for the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing.
The commission’s goal is to encourage employers in Arizona to interview, hire and promote workers who are deaf and hard-of-hearing.
“Arizona has a very talented workforce that is not getting hired due to their hearing status,” says Sherri Collins, executive director of the Arizona Commission for the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing. ’We are calling on businesses to commit to working with these employees to make sure they are getting the opportunities they deserve, both before and after the hiring process.”
The commission will provide education to the businesses, particularly in the needs and costs of providing accessibility to workers. A full employment guide has been developed to help employers understand the key needs of this community.
For information on the campaign and to learn about resources available, visit www.ChangeYourPerception.org.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.