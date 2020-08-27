Arizona prisoner dies by apparent suicide, officials say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An incarcerated man at the Eyman prison complex died by suicide this week, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry.
Officials say 29-year-old Rueben R. Neal died by apparent suicide by hanging after staff found him unresponsive in his cell late Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. There, responding paramedics pronounced him dead at 11:54 p.m. that night.
Neal was first admitted to the prison in 2011 for second-degree murder charges out of Maricopa County.
Details are limited and the man’s death is being investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
