Arizona website provides financial help, support during pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Those looking for community support can turn to a state website that lists help available in each county for people facing rental and utility trouble to mental health issues and food insecurity.
The state’s Arizona Together campaign provides lists of resources available in each county for a variety of topics. People can find resources on how to apply for meal assistance, healthcare and many other state-provided services online.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.