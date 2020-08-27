COVID-19 discrepancies causing confusion in Pima County, Tucson.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County officials are trying to get some answers as to why the White House Coronavirus Task Force has singled out Tucson for extra attention while complementing the State of Arizona for doing a good job bringing down the cases and deaths.
In its weekly report, the task force said in its recommendations to the state to continue bar closures in hotspot counties and consider opening gyms with limited occupancy where masks and social distancing can be maintained – not in Tucson.
You can see the entire report here.
“Getting a call from the coronavirus task force and Dr. Birx herself really concerned me,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.
Dr. Deborah Birx, serves as the vice-chair of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
Romero, Dr. Theresa Cullen, the County Medical Director and County Supervisor Betty Villegas participated in the call with Dr. Birx.
But there was no resolution about the numbers.
“However the numbers are being interpreted by the White House, the bottom line for the community is that they remain vigilant,” Mayor Romero said.
What might have caught the attention of the task force is where the new cases are coming from.
“Many of the incidences of spread are happening between family members and friend gatherings,” Romero said. “So we have to be careful even with family.”
The number discrepancy has caused confusion among county administration and health officials.
The state began to crack the door on some openings today but Tucson and Pima County are confused which guidelines to follow.
Mayor Romero says for the time being, keep doing what we’ve been doing.
“We can’t let our guard down, we are not out of the woods yet,” she said. “We have to even though I know a lot of people are tired.”
Dr. Cullen has asked the White House for clarification but so far, no word if it has provided any.
