‘Baby Lives Matter’ mural painted at Planned Parenthood location in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Someone painted a “Baby Lives Matter” mural at a Planned Parenthood location in Charlotte.
WBTV’s Sky 3 observed the mural from above. WBTV reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to see if there was any response to this mural.
They responded and said on Wednesday, CMPD officers went to South Torrence Street in reference to a call for service regarding vandalism in the street.
Police say the incident is being investigated, and they have also made appropriate notification to the Charlotte Department of Transportation.
