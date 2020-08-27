Border Patrol, Tohono O’odham Police arrest one in Why; injuries reported

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents and officers with the Tohono O’odham Police Department arrested one person in Why, Arizona this morning.
USBP said there were injuries as the departments worked together to arrest the person, but have not released further details. The person is now in custody after attempting to flee the scene.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it is assisting with scene security in support of the investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
