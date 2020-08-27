Breaking: Authorities responding to fire in Tortolita Mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona State Forestry announced on Twitter about a new fire that ignited in the Tortolita Mountains.
The Edwin Fire is currently estimated at 3-5 acres and is burning about 500 feet away from two structures.
There have been no evacuations at this time. Northwest Fire crews are currently on scene with the Marana Police Department.
Marana Parks and Recreation trails are closed due to the fire, until further notice.
The MPD is is currently notifying at-risk homes in the Canyon Pass area. Officers will be going door-to-door assisting residents.
For questions, call the non-emergency line at (520) 382-2000.
Updates as information becomes available.
