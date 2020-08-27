Tohono O’odham police officer killed in Pima County, FBI investigating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The FBI is investigating the killing of a Tohono O’odham police officer in Pima County that happened near the Desert Diamond Casino in Why, AZ. on Thursday, Aug. 27.
Why, AZ. is located about 120 miles west of Tucson.
TOPD officers responded to reports of a public disturbance by an armed and erratic driver.
During the apprehension, one officer suffered a serious injury and was air lifted to a hospital facility in Phoenix, where he was pronounced deceased.
The suspect attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by TOPD with the assistance of U.S. Border Patrol agents.
The suspect is in custody, receiving medical care for injuries
“This is a sad day for the Tohono O’odham Nation, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of this fine officer who gave his life in the line of duty. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” said Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris, Jr.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
