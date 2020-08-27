FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat will break this weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Expect near-record heat to continue through tomorrow with an excessive heat warning in place through 8pm. An increase in thunderstorms as we look toward the weekend with a decrease in our temperatures.
THURSDAY: Excessive heat warning expires at 8PM. Hazy with a high of 106F. 20% chance for showers and storms.
TONIGHT: Few lingering storms. Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105F. 10% chance for showers and storms.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103F. 30% chance for showers and storms.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a highs in the upper 90s. 40% chance for showers and storms.
MONDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 90s. 20% chance for showers and storms.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s. 30% chance for showers and storms.
