Grand Canyon National Park to reopen shuttle services

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Grand Canyon National Park visitors will soon be able to enjoy parks shuttles once again as the park begins to reopen services following COVID-19 closures.
The park’s shuttle bus will welcome back guests starting Saturday, Sept. 5. Shuttles have been on hiatus since March because of the pandemic but are returning with modifications that meet COVID-19 guidelines, GCNP said in a news release.
New safety modifications:
- Capacity limited to 15 passengers
- Masks are required
- Hand sanitizer will be available for riders
- Passengers must follow social distancing guidelines
- Buses will undergo daily cleanings
Routes open:
- Hermit Road Route and all shuttle stops along Hermit Road. Visitors wishing to access the Hermit Road Route need to park in a designated parking space near the Hermit Road. This includes the Village Loop roadside parking and the Backcountry Information Center parking lot.
- Kaibab Rim Route (eastbound only), including South Kaibab Trailhead, Yaki Point, and Pipe Creek Vista
- Hikers’ Express
- Hikers’ Express buses will run daily from the Backcountry Information Center to the South Kaibab Trailhead only at 6 a.m., 7 a.m., and 8 a.m. No other stops will be made along the route.
- Hikers can also park at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center and access the South Kaibab Trailhead via the Kaibab Rim Route (Orange Route).
