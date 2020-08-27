Just Between Friends announces shopping dates for Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just Between Friends announced today on Facebook its dates and location for its back-to-school sale in Tucson.
Shopping dates are planned for Sep. 19-20 and Sep. 25-26 at 4881 N. Stone Ave.
JBF says shopper can expect key differences like extended hours for shopping to reduce crowding, occupancy limits throughout the sale and virtual checkout lines to reduce line-waiting.
All shoppers and team members will be required to wear face masks.
For those who are not able to shop in-person, JBF will offer online and personal-shopper options.
JBF has released some key tips for parents to consider while making a shopping plan:
⋅ More shopping hours have been added to allow more options for when to shop and to provide more social distancing during the sale.
⋅ Reserve a ticket to help manage the flow of guests for the day you plan to shop.
⋅ If possible, please plan to leave your children at home for their own safety, occupancy limits and social distancing.
⋅ Anyone who does not feel well or shows any of the symptoms published by the CDC should not attend.
More details about JFB’s COVID-19 Safety Plan can be seen right below:
