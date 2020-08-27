Personal Injury: Whose Role is That; and What Part Does the Chiropractor Play?

As a result, companies will only compensate a client for documented necessities. This is one of the reasons Dr. Heaton recommends that a person is examined by him RIGHT AWAY to document any physical or neurological findings. A client may not be aware of neurological issues immediately because they are masked by adrenaline or shock, and it is common for a person not to notice or experience symptoms until a day or two later. The days the office is “closed” are really open to accommodate personal injury cases. Call him right away if you or someone you serve has been in a motor vehicle collision. If for some reason he is unavailable, he will send a person to be examined in the emergency room. From decades of experience, he knows immediate treatment and documentation is CRITICAL for their care and for their case.