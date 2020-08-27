Pima County bars serving food allowed to reopen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A big milestone for several Arizona counties, including Pima County was met on Thursday. Certain businesses closed due to the pandemic can start the process of reopening, based off COVID-19 benchmarks that were released earlier this month.
Pima County is officially at the moderate rate of spread for COVID-19. Bars and nightclubs can reopen at a 50% capacity if they serve food.
“Bring a mask and you’re welcome to come back in,” said Frank Silverman, the owner of Midtown Tavern.
Silverman welcomed his customers back after getting the news he could reopen.
“It’s nice to hear after all these years,” Silverman said. “You work your whole life for something, and it gets taken away from you, it’s nice to reopen again.”
He’s worked in the bar industry over 30 years and is happy to be back to business. He said his bar holds a series 6 liquor license and didn’t serve enough food to open before the moderate phase of COVID-19 spread was met in Pima County.
“It’s great for the employees to get them back to work and get them off relief,” he said. “They’re very anxious to come back.”
Bars and nightclubs who reopen must submit a form to the state health department promising to follow all safety guidelines. Open seating is prohibited, parties are limited to less than 10 people and guests must be kept at a social distance.
Bars and nightclubs not serving food cannot reopen until the county is in the minimal phase of COVID-19 spread with less than a 3% positivity rate for COVID-19.
