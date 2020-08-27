Princeton Review names the University of Arizona as one of the country’s ‘best colleges’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every year, The Princeton Review releases a list of the top colleges and universities across the U.S. In its 2021 list, the University of Arizona is ranked alongside hundreds of other hand-picked schools across the country.
The list names 386 schools known for various programs, according to the website. The UA was included in lists Best Western region, which lists the top 127 schools in the region. The university was also recognized for its student health services and undergraduate entrepreneurship programs.
