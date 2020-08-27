SAAS CARES-new program to help those in wheelchairs during COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - COVID-19 is keeping many indoors more than usual and taking away social activities. The Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports (SAAS) is helping to keep some normalcy and positivity in the lives of their community.
Normally, Mia Hansen, executive director of SAAS, wouldn’t be making house calls, but COVID-19 has brought an exception.
“We found people were stuck at home, maybe not able to access their regular repair shops…maybe a little afraid to get out,” she said.
Thursday, she was fixing flats for quadriplegic U of A rugby players, Eric Bell and Chris Fleace, who live together with another teammate.
“I have no statistics to back it up, but I’d say SAAS CARES has been to our house for the three quadriplegics who live here more than anyone else,” said Bell. “As three quads who live here, it’s really nice to have some working hands that can come change the flats for us.”
Since gyms have closed, so have their rugby practices and games.
“Not being able to get together with your buddies…is extremely difficult,” said Bell. “It’s largely been the three of us and these four walls.”
SAAS has loaned out some hand bikes that the trio will take out.
“It makes you feel like you’re normal again,” said Fleace.
In the spring, SAAS started the SAAS CARES program, doing mobile wheelchair repairs, delivering food and water and basic medical supplies, since most of their normal programming had to be postponed. They were given a $10,000 grant for the program through Craig H. Nielsen Foundation, but need more funds and donations to continue.
“Right now we’re about halfway through it,” said Hansen.
SAAS is looking for donations of these tools and medical supplies:
- wheelchairs (any condition)
- wheels
- parts cushions
- Four-wheel walkers
- crutches
- shower chairs
- bedside commodes
- grab bars
- adaptive devices (reachers, jar openers, gloves, lap boards, etc.)
Medical Supplies:
- incontinence supplies
- catheters
- bandages
- wound dressing
Adaptive sports equipment:
- Handcycles
- recumbent trikes
- sports wheelchairs
- parts for any adaptive sports equipment
They’re also looking for any kind of hand tool.
If you’re interested in donating, please contact Mia Hansen at info@soazadaptivesports.org.
