Salt River Tubing closes more than two weeks before end of season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Salt River Tubing announced Thursday, Aug. 27 it will close down early this year.
The popular attraction made the announcement on its website and, while it didn’t give a reason, it did encourage people to stay healthy and wear masks.
The tubing season was expected to end in September according to the website. Salt River Tubing will reopen in April or May 2021, weather permitting.
For more information about Salt River Tubing, click here.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.