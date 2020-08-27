UArizona scientists to build what Einstein wrote off as science fiction with award granted towards quantum networking

The key new resource that the quantum network enables – by being able to communicate qubits from one point to another – is to create “entanglement” across various distant users of the network. Entanglement – another hallmark of quantum mechanics so strange that even Einstein was reluctant to accept it at first – allows a pair of particles, including qubits, to stay strongly correlated despite being separated by large physical distances. Entanglement enables communication among parties that is impossible to hack.