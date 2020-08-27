Visit Tucson launches way to preserve local attractions in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In an effort to provide a boost to some of Tucson’s local businesses, Visit Tucson - the official destination marketing organization – is launching Tucson’s Show of Support.
The event will be held Aug. 31 until Sept. 7, in an effort to preserve Tucson’s attractions like museums, gardens and zoos.
Visit Tucson will highlight the local businesses on their social media platforms and other channels and offer a discount on memberships. Members of the southern Arizona community can provide much-needed funds to these places while also saving money on admission and benefits.
Participating attractions as of Wednesday, August 26 are:
- Amerind Museum
- Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
- Center for Creative Photography
- Children’s Museum Tucson/Oro Valley
- The Mini-Time Machine Museum of Miniatures
- Presidio San Agustin del Tucson
- Reid Park Zoo
- Tucson Botanical Gardens
- Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block
- University of Arizona Museum of Art.
Each attraction is offering a unique deal which can be found at https://www.visittucson.org/tucson-show-support. In the case of the attractions that are not currently operating due to the pandemic, memberships will begin when the attraction reopens.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.