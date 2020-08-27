Yuma CBP arrests three on possession of drugs, weapon and currency

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wellton Station agents operating at the Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint arrested three U.S. citizens on Tuesday, after finding methamphetamines, cash currency, fentanyl and a firearm in their vehicle.
Agents referred a 2008 Land Rover SUV to the secondary inspection area due to a U.S. Border Patrol canine alert.
After further investigation, agents discovered marijuana, fentanyl, nearly $10,000 in U.S. currency, and a Taurus G3 pistol. The methamphetamine weighed 1.21 pounds with an estimated street value of $4,000. The fentanyl weighed a quarter pound with an estimated street value of $3,500.
The three occupants consisted of the driver, a 40-year-old male from Gadsden, AZ.; a 40-year-old male passenger from Yuma, AZ.; and a 36-year-old female from Avondale, AZ.
The three were arrested and taken into custody. The narcotics, currency, firearm, vehicle and six cell phones were seized.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.
