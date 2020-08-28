Authorities identify driver killed in crash near PCC-Northwest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s deputies have identified a man who died in a crash near Pima Community College-Northwest Campus on Thursday night, Aug. 27.
According to information from the Sheriff’s department, 30-year-old Jared Leon was pronounced dead at the scene.
The single-vehicle crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Shannon Road at Campus Park Way. Shannon was closed for several hours for the investigation.
Traffic detectives investigating the crash say the preliminary investigation revealed that Leon lost control of the vehicle when he failed to negotiate a turn while headed north on Shannon.
