AZDHS releases guide for resuming visits in congregated settings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Based on recommendations by the governor’s Long Term Task Force, the Arizona Department of Health Services released guidance tips for safely resuming visits to facilities serving vulnerable adults and children.
AZDHS says there are two key components to resuming visitations: the quality of the establishment’s implementation of COVID-19 mitigation strategies and the level of spread occurring in the community.
To allow for progressive re-opening of facilities, benchmarks should be adopted following the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. Coronavirus Task Force, and the Arizona Department of Health Services guidance as defined below:
Minimal Community Spread: Evidence of isolated cases or limited community transmission, case investigations underway; no evidence of exposure in large communal setting.
Moderate Community Spread: Sustained transmission with high likelihood or confirmed exposure within communal settings and potential for rapid increase in cases.
Substantial Community Spread: Large scale, controlled community transmission, including communal settings (e.g., schools, workplaces).
ADHS further defines community spread levels with the thresholds outlined below. These thresholds are consistent with the national standards set by the Coronavirus Task Force.
“Facilities should immediately allow for compassionate care visits regardless of the level of community spread,” said AZDHS in its statement. “Compassionate care visits include visits for end-of-life or terminal diseases, but facilities must limit contact as much as possible.”
Compassionate care visits that occur during the substantial community spread phase should have the mitigation measures implemented that would be required during the moderate phase.
Below are the recommendations by the Long Term care Task Force for care facilities to allow indoor visitations:
⋅The visitor presents the facility a negative COVID test (either PCR or antigen) less than 48 hours old.
⋅The visitor signs an attestation that they have isolated in the time between the sample was taken and the visit and is free from symptoms.
⋅The facility limits contact as much as possible, including a dedicated visitation space.
⋅The facility requires mask-wearing by residents (when safe), visitors, and staff.
⋅The facility requires hand sanitizing before the visit. The facility maintains a visitor log for contact tracing purposes.
⋅The facility institutes enhanced cleaning and sanitation of the facility where the visits occur
*For a complete view of AZDHS’s COVID-19 Guidance for Visitation at Congregate Settings for Vulnerable Adults and Children, click [HERE].
