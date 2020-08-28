100 Club of Arizona raising money for fallen Tohono O’odham officer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 100 Club of Arizona is raising money for fallen Tohono O’odham Nation Police Officer, Bryan Brown, who was killed in an incident near the Desert Diamond Casino in Why, AZ.
On Aug. 27, 2020, TOPD officers responded to reports of a public disturbance by an armed and erratic driver.
During the apprehension, Brown suffered a serious injury and was flown to a hospital in Phoenix, where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by TOPD with the assistance of U.S. Border Patrol agents. The suspect, who has not been named, is in custody and receiving medical care for injuries
“This is a sad day for the Tohono O’odham Nation, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of this fine officer who gave his life in the line of duty. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” said Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris, Jr.
There was a large outpouring of support for Brown and his family.
According to the Baboquivari Unified School District, Brown had spent 10 years as a school resource officer.
“His role in our schools, and creating trusting relationships with our children and students, has been immeasurable,” said BUSD Superintendent Dr. Edna Morris.
“He will always be remembered for his kindness, loyalty, integrity and ability to connect with our children. Everywhere he was, children would run up to him to give him hugs and acknowledge him. It was clear to me that he was beloved by so many. His smile was infectious, and even after he survived his stroke, he was still ready and willing to serve our community.”
To make a donation in memory of fallen Tohono O’odham Nation Police Officer Bryan Brown, click [HERE]. You can also donate by texting “100club” to 243725.
The mission of the 100 Club of Arizona is to provide immediate assistance to the families of fallen or injured public safety officers and firefighters in Arizona and to provide resources to enhance their safety and welfare.
Below are several of social media message about Brown’s life:
