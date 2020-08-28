Fire sprinkler causes water damage at south-side apartment building; residents displaced

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several people at a south-side apartment facility have been displaced after a fire sprinkler activated and caused water damage to several apartments.
The Tucson Fire Department was dispatched to the Alvord Court Apartments at 5901 S. Park Avenue, near Bilby Road, on Friday morning, Aug. 28.
No heat source was found, so the cause for the sprinkler activation remains under investigation.
The sprinkler was located on the third floor of the building, so water flowed down into several other apartments.
The Red Cross was also dispatched to assist the displaced residents. The apartments were all designed to be ADA accessible, affordable housing for people with disabilities.
